Armed man flees police

by EVAN MATTHEWS

A report of a suspicious vehicle escalated quickly over the weekend, as much of the Robson Valley RCMP’s resources were fixated on a man with a gun in McBride.

On Saturday, May. 27, McBride RCMP received a report about a vehicle speeding through a residential area. The person who called in the vehicle provided an accurate description, and RCMP located the vehicle, however the driver immediately fled from police. McBride RCMP called Valemount and Prince George detachments for assistance.

Almost simultaneously, RCMP received another call from a resident in the area where the vehicle was first spotted leaving at high speed, and the resident reported his home had been broken into, and weapons and ammunition were gone.

When asked for details regarding what types of weapons the man was armed with, the RCMP did not provide comment by presstime.

Other McBride residents notified police of a suspicious man seen running down Clyde Pit Road.

RCMP called in the Emergency Response Team and Police Dog Services who were brought on-scene. Police located and arrested one man.

The man remains in custody and is scheduled to appear in Provincial Court in Prince George on Tuesday May. 30.

Police are also looking for two other men believed to be involved in the incident. RCMP is describing the men as being in their 20s.