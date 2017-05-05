Highway 16 East closed overnight — UPDATED

by GOAT STAFF

A rockslide has closed Highway 16. The closure will carry through the night and into Saturday morning, with Parks Canada staff offering the next update at 9 AM Mountain Time — 8 AM Pacific.

The slide happened on Friday, May. 5, just inside the park around 9 AM, with the location being between the town of Jasper and the West Gate of Jasper National Park. The Trans-Canada Yellowhead Highway (Highway 16) is now closed in both directions.



Emergency personnel are on the scene, but The Goat confirmed there were no injuries.

An estimated time for the highway to re-open has not been determined, as a spokesperson for Jasper National Park said a geotechnical investigation is set to get underway.

The main reason for the investigation is there are still loose rock formations at the top of the slope, which could pose further risk if not assessed properly, according to Parks staff.

There is no timeline for such the investigation.

Updates to come.