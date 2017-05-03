Robson Valley RCMP Report Apr. 24 – May 1

Submitted by Robson Valley RCMP

Apr. 24: Valemount RCMP were advised that three bicycles were stolen from the local High School. The stolen property was recovered elsewhere in British Columbia. Police are investigating the matter and charges will likely be laid in the matter.

Apr. 27: A black Kia Sportage was observed travelling 145 KM/H in a posted 100 KM/H speed zone on Highway 5 south of Valemount. A traffic stop was initiated and the vehicle was subsequently impounded for excessive speed and contraventions of the Motor Vehicle Act. The driver received a violation ticket for excessive speeding as well.

Apr. 29: McBride RCMP were advised of an injured sledder on Bell Mountain. B.C. Ambulance along with Search and Rescue were able to retrieve the injured male, and he was transported to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Apr. 29: Valemount RCMP were advised that fireworks were being shot off just before midnight, waking residents and disturbing animals. The source of the fireworks was located at a residence in Valemount. The home owner was advised such actions could potentially be a violation of local by-laws in addition to offences in the Criminal Code should the activity persist.

Apr. 30: McBride RCMP were advised of tools stolen from a local residence. Various hand tools were taken from the property. There have been various thefts in McBride and Valemount recently; The Robson Valley RCMP reminds residents to be diligent with securing their property and report any suspicious activity.

Apr. 30: Valemount RCMP were advised of a vehicle accident on Blackman Road. Police attended and located a male driver. As a result of police investigation it was determined the male was a prohibited driver Canada wide. The male was treated for minor injuries. A quantity of marijuana was seized from the vehicle. Charges are pending against the male. Speed and alcohol are considered factors in the accident.

May. 1: Valemount RCMP were notified of gas theft from vehicles at a local gas station. An undisclosed amount of gasoline was syphoned. This has been an on-going issue recently. Valemount RCMP is requesting anyone with knowledge to report the incident to police or call Crime Stoppers.