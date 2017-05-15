Metalpocalypstick Fest cancelled

by EVAN MATTHEWS

The Robson Valley’s only metal festival will no longer be taking place in the valley.

Originally scheduled at the Valemount Rodeo Grounds on July 1 and 2, Metalocalypstick Festival publicist says they’ve moved the festival to Lone Butte, B.C., due to a scheduling conflict.

When asked why the location changed, what the scheduling conflict was, or if the conflict had to do with the rodeo grounds, the festival’s organizers did not respond by presstime.

Lone Butte is roughly 200 KM as the crow flies, however, for anyone in the Robson Valley to attend they would have to drive at least 500 KM via either Prince George or Kamloops, or by driving south from Valemount to Lone Butte via Highway 24 — at Little Fort — cutting the drive to approx. 315 km or 415 kilometres from McBride.