Dishonest drivers get nabbed

Robson Valley Police Report – May 2 – 15

Submit by

Cpl. Jason NASH

Valemount RCMP

May 2: Valemount RCMP were patrolling Highway 5 south of Valemount when they conducted a traffic stop with a Mini Cooper for speeding. Police detected an odour of marijuana emanating from the interior of the vehicle, and the driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance. A quantity of hash and hash oil was seized, and the driver was served a violation ticket for speeding, and released without further charges.

May 5: McBride RCMP were patrolling Highway 16 near Dunster when they happened upon a motor vehicle collision, but no occupants or owner remained at the scene. A grey Chevrolet Venture van appeared to have left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to rest. The vehicle was significantly damaged and was towed from the area.

May 9: A McBride RCMP officer conducted a traffic stop with a blue Chevrolet Malibu on Highway 16. The officer observed the driver and passenger switch seats when stopped. The vehicle was also observed to have defective rear lights. The male who was initially in the driver seat was served a violation ticket for no driver’s licence and defective vehicle.

May 10: Valemount RCMP were once again made aware of another attempt by an individual calling locals and claiming to represent Revenue Canada, and attempting to get individuals to pay outstanding money owed. Of course this is not the case and scammers are diligently working to steal your money. Please report these types of activities to the following web address www.antifraudcentre-centre antifraude.ca or by calling 1- 888-495-8501.

May 10: McBride RCMP conducted a traffic stop with a Hyundai Accent on Highway 16 near the CVSE Scales. The male driver of the vehicle was unable to produce identification, and explained damage to the vehicle was from striking a deer earlier in the day. Checks on the male driver revealed he was to be served a four-month driving prohibition. The driver was subsequently served a prohibition and the vehicle towed.

May 14: Valemount RCMP received a report of an erratic driver on Highway 5 where a Dodge pickup was reported to be all over the road and travelling at low speeds. The vehicle finally stopped on its own north of Valemount and an off duty RCMP member discovered an elderly male driver who appeared to be in medical distress. A short time later B.C. Ambulance arrived on scene and transported the elderly male to the Valemount Health Centre where he was treated for a diabetic emergency and later released.

May 15: Valemount RCMP received a report of a collision on Highway 16 near Moose Lake involving a westbound GMC Sierra hauling an empty enclosed trailer. The enclosed trailer swerved over the centerline and into the oncoming eastbound lane where it struck the driver side of a Ford Escape causing extensive damage. The damaged trailer was towed from the highway along with the Ford Escape, neither driver sustained serious injury.

May 15: McBride RCMP stopped a vehicle on Highway 5 for excessive speed. The vehicle was travelling 132 KM/H in a posted 70 KM/H zone. The driver was served a violation ticket for excessive speed under the Motor Vehicle Act and the vehicle impounded for seven days.

The weather has improved and with it motor vehicle traffic has increased, which is also leading to an increase in reports of erratic drivers on Highway 16 and Highway 5. Valemount and McBride RCMP would like to remind motorists to drive safely with consideration, and reduce speed to prevent unnecessary collisions.