Bridge repair means delays

The dot on the map shows where the construction is roughly taking place, with 15 it being 15 KM west of the town of Jasper. / EVAN MATTHEWS

by EVAN MATTHEWS

Even if not due to rockslides, heavy traffic or car accidents, drivers should still expect consistent delays this summer when heading east via Highway 16 toward Jasper.

Starting last week on Monday, May. 8, Parks Canada began repairing and rehabilitating the Clairvaux Creek Bridge, which is roughly 15 KM west of the town of Jasper.

Work is expected to last through the summer to October 2017, according to Parks Canada (Jasper) Spokesperson Joseph Zebrowski.

Zebrowski says the highway will be reduced to single-lane alternating traffic for the duration of construction, with work occurring from 7 AM – 10 PM seven days a week.

Parks will be reducing traffic speed to 30 KM/H in the expected work zones, even saying, “traffic lights and traffic control personnel will be on site.”

Lane reductions will be in place 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and Parks says delays will vary according to intensity of construction and traffic volume.

“A great trip starts with good planning,” Zebrowski says, noting drivers should give themselves extra time to reach destinations, to expect delays, and to — if possible — travel early in the morning or later in the evening when traffic volumes is lower.

Up to the date driving information on B.C.’s side of the border is available on www.drivebc.ca and on the Alberta side of the border on www.511.alberta.ca.