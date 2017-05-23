Active fire east of Tête Jaune Cache

May 23, 2017

A peak through the trees at one of the smaller infernos. / EVAN MATTHEWS

by EVAN MATTHEWS

Though the fire is not posing a direct risk to traffic, visibility has been greatly decreased. / EVAN MATTHEWS

 

A wildfire east of Tête Jaune has grown to 15 hectares and is still rated out of control by the BC Wildfire Service as of Tuesday at 9pm.

Fire crews say a fallen tree along the hydro lines was the cause of the fire, and started near the Rearguard Falls turn-off sometime in the afternoon.

Both Tête Jaune and Valemount residents have lost power. Strong winds in the region have sent branches, garbage and belongings flying, as rainy weather moves in.

The fire is moving east toward Mount Robson, according to fire crews, but wind is making the fire’s behaviour unpredictable, they say.

Fire crews will be on-site overnight to help control the blaze.

The Goat is awaiting response from the Prince George Fire Centre. Stay tuned for updates.

 

Fire crews will be on-site to monitor the blaze overnight. / EVAN MATTHEWS
The view from Valemount around 5 PM. / EVAN MATTHEWS
The view from directly beside the affected stretch of road. / EVAN MATTHEWS

