Village continues to secure funding for boundary study

by EVAN MATTHEWS

The Village of Valemount is working to secure more funding for its boundary extension study.

At its Mar. 28 meeting, Council received an administrative report from Economic Development Officer Silvio Gislimberti advising Council to support an NDIT funding application for the Governance and Boundary Extension Study by way of a Council resolution.

Northern Development provides grant funding under this program up to a maximum of $10,000 or 50 per cent of an eligible project budget.

Applicants must provide confirmation of all other sources of project funding prior to Northern Development entering into a funding agreement.

Most recently, the B.C. government approved a $35,000 Restructure Planning Grant to the Village of Valemount for its municipal boundary extension study, while the Village’s contribution is $20,000, according to the Province.

The goal of the study is to identify pros and cons to different options. Another goal is to evaluate alternatives that are in line with the community’s objectives, though what those are is not stated.

NDIT requires annual reports for a two-year period with key deliverables such as capital investment, annual revenues, direct permanent jobs created, direct construction jobs created, according to EDO Gislimberti’s report.

The boundary extension study will look at the impact, benefits and challenges involved in extending the village’s municipal boundary to include the proposed Valemount Glacier Destination (VGD) Resort, according to the Village.

The governance and boundary extension process is supposed to help the Village Council, RDFFG and Valemount area residents consider how the ski resort will be governed – whether it be part of the Village, Regional District, or its own municipality. The Village of Valemount could incorporate it by a contiguous or satellite boundary extension — Valemount Economic Development Officer Silvio Gislimberti.

The study will examine: services such as sewer and water to the area of extension, the financial health of local government, additional areas of responsibility, community identity and cohesion, and current tax rates.

A governance study must also include a cost benefit analysis, Gislimberti says, by identifying costs for the VGD base area and controlled recreation area, potential revenues, and current tax rates for properties located both within the current municipal boundary of Valemount and unincorporated areas within the area of the proposed extension.

In 2013, the previous Council had commissioned a study to examine whether or not the Village should extend its boundary to the resort, but the study was dropped by the current Council; until recently.

The Province along with Valemount Glacier Destinations’ Resort announced the Master Development Agreement signing on Tuesday, Mar. 28, setting the pre-construction phase for this summer.