Thompson named McBride’s regional district director

by EVAN MATTHEWS

Rick Thompson is McBride’s new regional district director.

At the Mar. 21 swearing in of McBride’s new councillors, Council appointed its positions as its first order of business. Thompson was named regional district director, while new Councillor Lucille Green was named alternate.

“McBride has gone through some challenging political times recently and now it is time to focus on the essential work ahead for the new Council,” says Thompson.

Since the Nov. 18, Alternate Director Rick Thompson represented the Village of McBride at the regional district after the resignation of Village Coun. Sharon Reichert, as required by legislation.

“I have 14 years of experience in local government, and I have been at regional district meetings as an alternate with previous local governments, and recently,” says Thompson.

“I have a good understanding of the shared services that the Regional District provided and I will continue to bring a strong voice to the table for the residents of McBride,” says Thompson.

The position of Regional District Director is held by an elected Councillor and receives the highest stipend — a fixed regular sum paid as a salary or allowance; a payment — among McBride’s elected officials.

Not only does the regional district play a role in McBride’s current essential services, but Mayor Loranne Martin told The Goat the regional district plays an integral role in McBride’s future, too.

“It’s important… because of the highway corridor. What happens between Tête Jaune and Prince George greatly affects McBride,” says Martin.

Because the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George (RDFFG) is so vast geographically, Mayor Martin says there can be disconnect between the regional district government and small, rural towns like McBride.

The most important thing, according to Mayor Martin, is linking McBride to the greater — regional district — community.

And Coun. — Director — Thompson says he will continue to advocate for McBride in order to do just that by participating in all partnership opportunities that will benefit McBride and the surrounding area.

There are a number of projects specific to McBride services planned for this year, according to Thompson, including a review of the Robson Valley Rebroadcast Service and a major heat transfer project at the Robson Valley Recreation Centre and the Robson Valley Community Centre, as well as the grand opening of the Robson Valley Exploration and Learning Centre in the fall, he says.