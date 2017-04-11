Fire destroys BKB Cedar Mill – UPDATED

This story was most recently updated the morning of Saturday, Apr. 8. — EM

by EVAN MATTHEWS

The McBride community is reeling after much of the BKB Cedar Mill burned to the ground on Wednesday morning. Though nobody was injured in the blaze, 35 people — roughly five per cent of McBride’s population — are left without jobs.

The fire started at roughly 5:30 AM on Apr. 5, just west of the Village off of Museum Road.

“As far as the operational side of things, the mill is gone,” says Owner and President Raj Basran, also expressing relief due to no injuries.

“There are no machines left and there is no power. The (only) option right now is to re-build all together,” he says.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Fire crews have the fire mostly extinguished, however a large mulch/sawdust pile on the grounds is still burning and being monitored by emergency personnel.

Multiple fire departments including McBride, Valemount, Mackenzie and Prince George have been on-scene at various points throughout the incident, but there were also crews from B.C. Wildfire Branch, along with the Beaverly, Red Rock, Ferndale, Salmon Valley and Pilot Mountain, according to the regional district.

Robson Valley Search and Rescue has also been on scene and is being largely credited for its efforts to save the adjacent property owned by Andrew Gibbs. However, member of the Robson Valley SAR and son of Andrew Gibbs, Chris Gibbs, says the Robson Valley SAR was not there in any official capacity, rather as good samaritans there to protect the Gibbs’ property — a task somewhat being lost on the various levels government as they focus their efforts on aiding the mill’s former employees.

The Regional District of Fraser-Fort George spokesperson Renee McCloskey released a statement Friday afternoon saying, “The fire is not posing a risk to neighbouring properties or forested areas.”

A second update came on Saturday morning Apr. 8 from regional district, saying “Winds last night caused the fire to flare, but crews worked through the evening to keep it contained. Today crews will continue work on extinguishing the fire in a nearby mulch pile. Protection works have been applied to keep the fire from spreading to neighbouring properties and crews continue to monitor closely. Additional heavy equipment has arrived this morning to support suppression efforts and enhance crew safety.”

The various governments and organizations involved in multiple investigations are asking the public to avoid the area, as the fire is still under investigation and the scene is not safe for public access.

“Only authorized people are allowed on scene for the safety of the fire fighters and the public, as well as the integrity of the investigation,” a statement from the regional district reads. “The public’s cooperation in this matter is appreciated.”

The main priority right now, according to Basran, is to make sure his employees are taken care of in terms of Employment Insurance applications, while Basran

takes care of the bureaucracy involved with insurance companies, the Workers Compensation Board, WorkSafeBC as well as the Office of the Fire Commissioner’s office, who are all in the process of investigations.

“It’s pretty early to draw any kind of conclusions as to what direction we’re headed,” says Basran, saying avoiding interruption to the affected individual lives of the McBride community, and keeping things “flowing” is of the utmost importance.

“There is a business aspect to it as well, but if there is any way we can re-build that’s ultimately the end goal,” he says.

When BKB Cedar opened in 2013, Basran told his employees it’s up to them — produce a good quality product that meets their orders and employees will keep their jobs, which provided much optimism to the Village — desperate for jobs.

But nobody could have anticipated such a tragedy.

Basran expressed thanks to the many different community members for showing so many different examples of support such as the first responders fighting the fire, the people who helped move existing inventory away from the property’s areas affected by the fire, the municipal, regional, provincial and federal governments, and even locals who have been preparing food for those on-scene.

“It was very sad to hear that this mill, with long term employment and ongoing contracts in place, was destroyed by fire,” says Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River Bob Zimmer, who noted he’s offered the support of his office in assisting with claims.

“This is a massive hit McBride has taken… there are many families needing assistance.

“When something like this happens it’s encouraging to see people like Chris and Kelli Parker step up and provide food and support as well as Peter Doukakis with the Robson Valley Support Society providing community assistance,” says Zimmer.

The silver lining, if any, is how the community has once again displayed it can band together in times of tragedy, according to Mayor Loranne Martin, who also mentioned provincial MLA for Prince George-Valemount Shirley Bond and Regional District of Fraser-Fort George Electoral Area H Director Dannielle Alan have both been on-site.

“It’s just absolutely devastating,” says Martin, noting municipal, regional, provincial and federal government representatives met Thursday morning with the Robson Valley Support Society (RVSS) and Basran to develop a strategy to help the mill’s employees in whatever capacities required.

“We want to keep these people in Valley, while we re-coup and re-build,” says Martin. “We don’t want to lose more people.”

On Friday Apr. 7, The Provincial government announced a $50,000 grant to McBride via the Rural Dividend Fund under a “Special Circumstance Provision.” The funds are to be used to “support economic diversification and to increase community resiliency in the face of the recent fire at the BKB Cedar Mill.”

Even Red Cross has offered assistance, according to Mayor Martin, and the local Scotiabank Manager put in extra hours to help the mill employees who were worrying about mortgage payments, for instance.

“It’s been this all-encompassing group that has really been focused on our community and moving the employees of this tragedy as quickly and as easily as possible,” says Martin.

“That includes Raj and Sheila,” says Martin, noting Basran tearing up at this morning’s meeting, who otherwise has been very optimistic despite the situation.

The RVSS is doing a “needs assessment” of the group and helping with Employment Insurance claims, according to Mayor Martin.

Though many in the Robson and Canoe Valleys will be eager to help, Mayor Martin says it’s a little bit early in the process for donations, as to her knowledge no one has had time to organize receiving efforts.

Those willing to donate time or money are encouraged to contact the RVSS, Mayor Martin says.

“We have different task forces doing different things,” says Bob Thompson of RVSS.

“First and foremost we’re helping the employees to try and retain them within the community… But we’re helping anyone affected by the fire.

“You might be a person who worked at the mill, but you may have a business in town with fewer customers… We’ll be doing a lot more in the (near) future,” he says.

— With files from Laura Keil

— This story is being updated as details emerge. EM