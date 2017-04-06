Fire crews still at BKB Cedar Mill

by EVAN MATTHEWS

The McBride community is reeling after the BKB Cedar Mill burned to the ground yesterday morning.

Though nobody was injured in the blaze, 35 people — roughly five per cent of McBride’s population — are left without jobs.

“As far as the operational side of things, the mill is gone,” says Owner and President Raj Basran, also expressing relief due to no injuries.

“There are no machines left and there is no power. The (only) option right now is to re-build all together,” he says.

The cause of the fire has not been determined. Fire crews have the fire mostly extinguished, however a large mulch/sawdust pile on the grounds is still burning and being monitored by emergency personnel.

Multiple fire departments including McBride, Valemount, Mackenzie and Prince George have been on-scene at various points throughout the incident.

“It’s pretty early to draw any kind of conclusions as to what direction we’re headed,” — BKB Owner and President Raj Basran

The main priority right now, according to Basran, is to make sure his employees are taken care of in terms of Employment Insurance applications, while Basran takes care of the

bureaucracy involved with insurance companies, the Workers Compensation Board, WorkSafeBC as well as the Office of the Fire Commissioner’s office, who are all in the process of investigations.

says Basran, saying avoiding interruption to the affected individual lives of the McBride community, and keeping things "flowing" is of the utmost importance.

“There is a business aspect to it as well, but if there is any way we can re-build that’s ultimately the end goal,” he says.

When BKB Cedar opened in 2013, Basran told his employees it’s up to them — produce a good quality product that meets their orders and employees will keep their jobs, which provided much optimism to the Village — desperate for jobs.

But nobody could have anticipated such a tragedy.

Basran expressed thanks to the many different community members for showing so many different examples of support such as the first responders fighting the fire, the people who helped move existing inventory away from the property’s areas affected by the fire, the municipal, regional, provincial and federal governments, and even locals who have been preparing food for those on-scene.

“It was very sad to hear that this mill, with long term employment and ongoing contracts in place, was destroyed by fire,” says Member of Parliament for Prince George-Peace River Bob Zimmer, who noted he’s offered the support of his office in assisting with claims.

“This is a massive hit McBride has taken… there are many families needing assistance.

“When something like this happens it’s encouraging to see people like Chris and Kelli Parker step up and provide food and support as well as Peter Doukakis with the Robson Valley Support Society providing community assistance,” says Zimmer.

The silver lining, if any, is how the community has once again displayed it can band together in times of tragedy, according to Mayor Loranne Martin, who also mentioned provincial MLA for Prince George-Valemount Shirley Bond and Regional District of Fraser-Fort George Electoral Area H Director Dannielle Alan have both been on-site.

“It’s just absolutely devastating,” says Martin, noting municipal, regional, provincial and federal government representatives met this morning with the Robson Valley Support Society (RVSS) and Basran to develop a strategy to help the mill’s employees in whatever capacities required.

“We want to keep these people in Valley, while we re-coup and re-build,” says Martin. “We don’t want to lose more people.”

Even Red Cross has offered assistance, according to Mayor Martin, and the local Scotiabank Manager put in extra hours to help the mill employees who were worrying about mortgage payments, for instance.

“It’s been this all-encompassing group that has really been focused on our community and moving the employees of this tragedy as quickly and as easily as possible. That includes Raj and Sheila,” — McBride Mayor Loranne Martin

says Martin.

“That includes Raj and Sheila,” says Martin, noting Basran tearing up at this morning’s meeting, who otherwise has been very optimistic despite the situation.

The RVSS is doing a “needs assessment” of the group and helping with Employment Insurance claims, according to Mayor Martin.

Though many in the Robson and Canoe Valleys will be eager to help, Mayor Martin says it’s a little bit early in the process for donations, as to her knowledge no one has had time to organize receiving efforts.

Those willing to donate time or money are encouraged to contact the RVSS, Mayor Martin says.

RVSS could not be reached for comment by the time this article was published.

The Office of the Fire Commissioner, McBride Fire Department, nor the Valemount Fire Department could be reached for comment by the time this article was published.

— With files from Laura Keil