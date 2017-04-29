Festival lineups announced

by EVAN MATTHEWS

Summer is creeping up on the Robson Valley, maybe less so on some of our favourite festivals.

Three major festivals have released musical line-ups for the 2017 summer. Here they are, in no particular order.

And while Valemountain Days is not on this list, don’t worry, organizers are underway in the planning stages.

vALEmount Craft Beer Experience — Friday and Saturday, June 16 & 17, Valemount Airfield

In it’s first ever event, the vALEmount Craft Beer Experience is bringing in some well-known local acts.

The Village’s Economic Development Officer submitted a report to Council last week recommending the Airfield be confirmed at the location.

Interstellar Jays (Friday)

Shred Kelly (Saturday)

Athabasca Barnburners (Saturday)

Blue Syntax (Saturday)

Pioneer Days — Saturday and Sunday, June 2-4, Bill Clark Memorial Park and Ball Diamond

For over 40 years — once called May Days — Pioneer Days has many activities planned at the grounds, including softball, but the schedule is yet to be confirmed. However, organizers do have musical acts confirmed.

Saturday – 11 AM – Fiddlin Around with Coral and Lauel

Sunday – 12 PM – Tuesday Night Jam

Sunday – 1 PM – Keith Monroe and Friends Fiddler’s Group

Metalocalypstick Festival — Saturday and Sunday, July 1 & 2 at the Valemount Rodeo Grounds

Has been relocated to Lone Butte.

The Robson Valley Music Festival — Friday – Sunday, August 11-13 in Dunster

In its 13th straight summer, The Robson Valley Music Festival brings back some local favourites, while adding some new acts to the mix. The line-up is subject to change: