CBT funding finalized

by EVAN MATTHEWS



Valemount’s Council has confirmed which organizations have been approved for CBT funding.

This year’s committee is made up of Rita Rewerts, Melanie Chitty, Councillor Hollie Blanchette, Bill Kruisselbrink, Arnold Wied, Mike Johnson and Rashmi Narayan.

Council approved Valemount and Area Recreation Development Association (VARDA) for $45,000.00 for the Valemount Mountain Bike Park’s Phase 3 Development, subject to two or more quotes being provided for all works. If the lowest quote is not accepted for the works, clarification is to be provided to the Village of Valemount Director of Finance prior to works starting.

The Valemount Public Library Association will receive $6,957 for Library Furnishings.

Yellowhead Outdoor Recreation Association (YORA) is to receive $20,000 for the McKirdy Meadows Trail Upgrade, subject to two or more quotes being provided for all works. If in any case the lowest quote is not accepted for the works, clarification is to be provided to the Village of Valemount Director of Finance prior to works commencing.

The Village of Valemount will receive $10,000 for the Canada 150 Celebration.

The Robson Valley Spay and Neuter Society is to receive $8,000 for spaying and neutering cats and dogs in the Valemount area.

The Valemount Ambulance Association will receive $57,154 for enhanced equipment.

Canoe Valley Community Association (CVCA) will receive $44,951, for Phase 3 of the Active Living Kids Pilot Project and is subject to this approval on the understanding that this is the final year of funding for the pilot project.

Valemount Entertainment Society will receive $30,065 for the Digital Conversion of four channels, antenna upgrades, cabling, and transmission tower repairs.

The Valemount Learning Society will receive its $46,019 for the Valemount College Start-Up.

Valemount Marina Association is to receive $30,000 for its warming hut, subject to two or more quotes being provided for all works. If the lowest quote is not accepted for the works, clarification is to be provided to the Village of Valemount Director of Finance prior to works starting.

The Valemount Community Sportsday Association will receive $10,000 for a Canada 150 Valemountain Days Celebration.

The Valemount Geothermal Society will receive $20,000 for a Valemount Hot Pools Development Plan, subject to obtaining all necessary permits.

The Valemount Curling Club will receive $26,500 to make improvements to the Curling Club.

In one of the more unique situations, the Lion’s Club will receive the balance of available 2017 CBT funding, after all other funding is awarded, toward their flooring, to a maximum of $13,846. This approval is subject to two or more quotes being provided for all works, and, if the lowest quote is not accepted for the works, clarification must be provided to the Village of Valemount Director of Finance prior to works starting.

Council and the CBT Adjudication Committee denied funding to the Village of Valemount’s Economic Development Committee for its electric charging station, the CVCA for its Community Outreach After School Young Cooks Program Pilot Project, the Royal Canadian Legion for its outdoor stage, the CVCA for its Kids’ Destination Tourism Project, and the Canoe Mountain Rodeo Association for its log pavilion.

The Columbia Basin Trust (CBT) had its local input session on Mar. 7.

The committee made its recommendations to Council regarding which projects receive funding, with the total amount of 2017 CBT funding to Valemount totaling $366,000.

Nineteen projects applied for funding, with a combined funding request of $694,853.

The Community Initiatives Program is CBT’s oldest funding program, and provides grants to each community in the Basin each year, based on a per capita funding formula.

The program is designed to incorporate community-based funding decisions to better meet local priorities.

The Affected Areas Program provides extra funding for communities most affected by dam construction under the Columbia River Treaty, including Valemount and other communities around the Kinbasket, Arrow, Duncan and Koocanusa reservoirs.