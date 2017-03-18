Valemount Winter Festival

by EVAN MATTHEWS

The roughly two-foot dump of snow Valemount received last week helped put the “winter” back into the “winter festival” Mar. 5th.

Using the Canoe Valley Recreation Centre and Sportsplex Grounds as the festival’s hubs, the Valemount Parental Advisory Council (PAC) hosted over 80 people who took part in Cold Fire Creek Dogsledding, the RCMP’s Shot on Goal contest at the arena, free curling at the Valemount Curling Club and other activities.

The event was put on in order to raise funds for a new playground at the Valemount Elementary School with an estimated $150,000 price tag.

PAC estimates funds raised to be in the neighbourhood of $2,000.

“(The festival) was very successful, and the kids just loved it,” says Travers.

Cold Fire Creek Dogsledding generously donated a $4,500 day, according to PAC Chair Sam Travers; sleds ran non-stop for five hours.

“So many kids would have never have had the opportunity because it’s costly at $140 per person,” says Travers. “This gave them a 10 minute taste of what it’s like.”

Chilli and bannock were on at the Community Hall, while others were doing face painting, tattoos and crafts. A small bonfire burned on the Sportsplex Grounds, some kids toasting marshmallows.