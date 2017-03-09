Valemount-McBride Peewees win hockey tourney

by EVAN MATTHEWS

The Valemount-McBride PeeWee Wildcats won their most recent tournament on home ice last weekend.

The PeeWee’s road to first place started against the Prince George Fireballs, in a game that saw Valemount-McBride more than double-up on the opposition, with a final score of 15-7.

In their second game, Valemount-McBride played in a nail-biter against the Kamloops Spartans. In the third period, at one point trailing by as many as three goals, the Valemount-McBride team came from behind to win the game 11-10, scoring their final goal with 42.5 seconds left in the game.

Valemount-McBride played against the Prince George Dark Knights — the team they would ultimately face off against in the finals — in the PeeWee’s final game of the round robin of the tournament, winning the game 9-5.

In similar fashion, Valemount-McBride beat the Dark Knights once more, this time 8-4, to finish the weekend with a record of 4-0 as well as taking home the tournament.

Valemount-McBride PeeWee Hockey Tournament, February 2017. / EVAN MATTHEWS

 

Valemount-McBride PeeWee Hockey Tournament, February 2017. / EVAN MATTHEWS

 

Hannah Black jostles for position. / EVAN MATTHEWS

 

Jaxson Black (Valemount) pots home a crucial goal in the final game, helping to push his team over the top
for the win. / EVAN MATTHEWS

 

Valemount-McBride PeeWee Hockey Tournament, February 2017. / EVAN MATTHEWS

 

Valemount-McBride PeeWee Hockey Tournament, February 2017. / EVAN MATTHEWS

 

Karli Lawless (Valemount) won the Hardest Working Player Award after the Championship win. / EVAN MATTHEWS

 

Garrett Nash (Valemount) won the MVP Award for his team after the Championship win. / EVAN MATTHEWS

 

The Championship team. Back row (left to right): Coach Jody Kunka, Karli
Lawless, Garrett Nash, Connor Quam, Hannah Black, Chase Kruysifix, Coach Kurt Smith,
Thamesh Bholah, Aiden Anthony, Lucas Franke, Riley Bedell. Front row (left to right): Tanner
Molendyk, Riley Kunka, Theiden Ingles, Jaxson Black. / EVAN MATTHEWS

