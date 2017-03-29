McBride’s Provincial advisor stays to ease councilorsl transition

by EVAN MATTHEWS

The by-election is over, and as of Tuesday Mar. 21, McBride’s newest councillors have been sworn in, so where does that leave Provincial Advisor Isabell Hadford?

Hadford says she’ll be a part of helping the new councillors transition into their respective roles.

“With the help of Village staff, I prepared a Mayor and Council Handbook, which contains information about Provincial regulations and various organizations connected to local government,” Hadford told the Goat.

The new councillors’ first job should be learning about their new roles and current issues facing McBride Council, she says.

Hadford says her current contract expires at the end of April.

Hadford helped McBride’s Chief Election Officer Karla Jensen (also of the Regional District of Fraser-Fort George), taking nomination papers from candidates and running the by-election, among other things.

After Councillors Ralph Bezanson, Sharon Reichert and Edee Tracy submitted their walking papers and left Councillor Rick Thompson and Mayor Loranne Martin as the only remaining members of council, the Province contracted Municipal Advisor Isabell Hadford to McBride in order to help out.