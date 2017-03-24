Hockey season winds down; awards handed out

by EVAN MATTHEWS

The hockey season is winding down, and the Valemount-McBride hockey teams have seen their share of success.

Last week, the Valemount Minor Hockey Association made sure to acknowledge the hard work of both its players and its parents at the annual Awards Ceremony.

TYKES

Most Dedicated: Colby Voth

Most Sportsmanlike: Adala Cinnamon

Most Improved: Preston Clark

NOVICE

Most Dedicated: Corbin Cinnamon and Boden Gee

Most Sportmanlike: Mica Pelletier

Most Improved: Payton Voth

ATOMS

Most dedicated: Maddisyn Smith

Most Sportmanlike: Kaleb Black

Most Improved: Mason Loignon

PEEWEE

Most Dedicated: Riley Kunka

Most Sportsmanlike: Karli Lawless

Most Improved: Chase Kruysifix

BANTAM

Most Dedicated: Alex Mueck

Most Sportmanlike: Riley Hill

Most Improved: Dawson Wikstrom

PARENTS AND COACHES

COACH OF THE YEAR: Glenn Loignon

VOLUNTEER(S) OF THE YEAR: Tannis Worth and April Smith

The Goat congratulates all players, coaches and parents on success during the 2016-17 season, and looks forward to next season.