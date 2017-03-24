Hockey season winds down; awards handed out

March 23, 2017 The Goat Editor's Pick, News and Views, Sports 0

Colby Voth stands with coach Glenn Loignion. Voth won Most Dedicated, while Loignon was named Coach of the Year. / ERIKA DEWEY

by EVAN MATTHEWS

The hockey season is winding down, and the Valemount-McBride hockey teams have seen their share of success.

Last week, the Valemount Minor Hockey Association made sure to acknowledge the hard work of both its players and its parents at the annual Awards Ceremony.

TYKES

  • Most Dedicated: Colby Voth
  • Most Sportsmanlike: Adala Cinnamon
  • Most Improved: Preston Clark

 

Goalie Mason Loignon stands with Coach Brian Hanson after winning the Most Improved Award. / ERIKA DEWEY

NOVICE

  • Most Dedicated: Corbin Cinnamon and Boden Gee
  • Most Sportmanlike: Mica Pelletier
  • Most Improved: Payton Voth

ATOMS

  • Most dedicated: Maddisyn Smith
  • Most Sportmanlike: Kaleb Black
  • Most Improved: Mason Loignon
Alex Mueck stands with coach Kurt Smith to accept the Most Dedicated Award. / ERIKA DEWEY

PEEWEE

  • Most Dedicated: Riley Kunka
  • Most Sportsmanlike: Karli Lawless
  • Most Improved: Chase Kruysifix

BANTAM

  • Most Dedicated: Alex Mueck
  • Most Sportmanlike: Riley Hill
  • Most Improved: Dawson Wikstrom

PARENTS AND COACHES

  • COACH OF THE YEAR: Glenn Loignon
  • VOLUNTEER(S) OF THE YEAR: Tannis Worth and April Smith

The Goat congratulates all players, coaches and parents on success during the 2016-17 season, and looks forward to next season.

Related Posts: