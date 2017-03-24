Hockey season winds down; awards handed out

by EVAN MATTHEWS
The hockey season is winding down, and the Valemount-McBride hockey teams have seen their share of success.
Last week, the Valemount Minor Hockey Association made sure to acknowledge the hard work of both its players and its parents at the annual Awards Ceremony.
TYKES
- Most Dedicated: Colby Voth
- Most Sportsmanlike: Adala Cinnamon
- Most Improved: Preston Clark
NOVICE
- Most Dedicated: Corbin Cinnamon and Boden Gee
- Most Sportmanlike: Mica Pelletier
- Most Improved: Payton Voth
ATOMS
- Most dedicated: Maddisyn Smith
- Most Sportmanlike: Kaleb Black
- Most Improved: Mason Loignon
PEEWEE
- Most Dedicated: Riley Kunka
- Most Sportsmanlike: Karli Lawless
- Most Improved: Chase Kruysifix
BANTAM
- Most Dedicated: Alex Mueck
- Most Sportmanlike: Riley Hill
- Most Improved: Dawson Wikstrom
PARENTS AND COACHES
- COACH OF THE YEAR: Glenn Loignon
- VOLUNTEER(S) OF THE YEAR: Tannis Worth and April Smith
The Goat congratulates all players, coaches and parents on success during the 2016-17 season, and looks forward to next season.