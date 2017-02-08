Slight increase in Village populations

by LAURA KEIL

Despite doom and gloom talk in McBride and recent Village Council upheaval, the village population increased by five per cent between 2011 and 2016, according to data from Statistics Canada. Valemount’s population held steady, increasing by one.

Statistics released today show the population in the Village of McBride increased from 588 to 616 – an increase of 30 people. Valemount increased from 1020 to 1021.

The populations of both Villages took a hit when local mills closed roughly a decade ago.

McBride’s population change over time

1991 – 598

1996 – 740

2001 – 711

2006 – 660

2011 – 588

2016 – 616

Valemount’s population change over time

1991 – 1128

1996 – 1303

2001 – 1243

2006 – 1018 (boundary change occurred between 2001 and 2006, increasing the village land area by 25%)

2011 – 1020

2016 – 1021