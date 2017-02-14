See the news, be the news

by EVAN MATTHEWS

EDITOR

Citizen journalism is becoming more prevalent all the time.

Most everybody carries a cell phone, which means they have photo and video capability.

With social media being what it is, people can take it a step further by posting the photos and videos they take to the internet.

Even traditional media is adapting, as many times with breaking news you either have to be there or you miss it.

If a citizen is in the right place at the right time and takes a photo or a video of breaking news, we’re seeing news outlets package the photos and videos into their own presentation. Often you’ll see the CBC, for example, embed a video or photo taken by a citizen right into an article.

It’s kind of like the media and citizens of most places have come together to form a super news team in order to provide more in-depth coverage.

It’s something The Rocky Mountain Goat has been working on over the last year.

Because our team has limited resources and is so small, sometimes we look to the community to bring things to the equation that our paper could not otherwise.

A good example was last week’s story about the Junior Canadian Rangers.

Though it was one of our team members, Alicia Hill, she was in the right place at the right time and thought to herself ‘this is a really cool and newsworthy event, and we should share it’, and so took it upon herself.

It was a really cool story. Thanks to the JCRs for sharing.

But in a much more general sense, citizen journalism provides additional content — exciting community content — and coverage that a small news team might not otherwise be able to provide.

Another example is McBride’s new blood pressure kiosk in this week’s issue.

Judy Shawara knew of a cool and positive thing happening in McBride, and she took it upon herself to take a photo and submit the details she was aware of. And what a great story it turned out to be.

Thanks, Judy, by the way.

You’re a part of this community. We’re the community newspaper. If you know of something awesome happening, or just happen to stumble upon it, take a photo and get some names, ask some questions, and get in touch. — Evan Matthews, editor

Within the last month I said, “Help us help the history books,” and I realize this is along the same lines.

From The Goat’s perspective, our main priority is sharing news and stories people care about. Who the “reporter” is, doesn’t matter.

We love making it out to as many events as we can, but things slip through the cracks.

It doesn’t mean it’s not worth covering.

Maybe you’ll even discover a passion for reporting you didn’t know you had.

Thanks to all who contribute to our paper on a regular basis, and thanks to those who may in the future.