NDP unveil Natalie Fletcher as candidate contender

by EVAN MATTHEWS

The NDP is inching closer to naming its candidate for the Prince George-Valemount riding in the upcoming Provincial Election.

The B.C. NDP Party told The Goat that Natalie Fletcher — a long-time resident of Prince George and career politician at the local, provincial and federal levels — will be considered to run for the riding at a Mar. 11 nomination meeting, but the party notes that other candidates may come forward before then.

Currently she is the only candidate who has stepped forward.

Fletcher told media her priorities include addressing barriers to healthcare in the north, as well as improving economic conditions for small business owners and workers.

As it stands now, current Liberal MLA for Prince-George-Valemount and Minister of Jobs, Tourism and Skills Training, Shirley Bond, is the only other confirmed candidate in the riding.

Bond is seeking her fifth consecutive term, an incumbent of 16 years.

The Provincial election is May 9th.