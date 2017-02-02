Heli-theft, shifting cargo

In an effort to better keep the community informed the Robson Valley Regional RCMP will be providing weekly press releases to the local papers. The list is not inclusive of all calls of service the local RCMP detachments receive, but provides a cross section of what is happening in the Robson Valley.

Submit by Cpl. Jason Nash

Jan. 23: McBride RCMP received a report of a semi travelling eastbound on Highway 16 appeared to have an insecure load of plywood, and concerned it may fall off the trailer. McBride RCMP and CVSE members patrolled the area and stopped several vehicles matching the complaint description but all were compliant.

Jan. 26: Valemount RCMP received a report of theft near the Mount Robson Information Centre. Yellowhead Helicopters were conducting work in the area and equipment left in the lot of the information centre was discovered stolen when they returned. The items are unique in that they are used with a helicopter, and not commonly used for other means. Anyone with information on this are asked to please contact the Valemount RCMP 250-566-4466 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Jan. 27: Valemount RCMP conducted a road check for impaired drivers on Highway 16 when a white Dodge RAM was stopped. The male driver of the Dodge RAM was identified as a prohibited driver and subsequently arrested. The male was later released to appear in court at a later date and vehicle impounded.

Jan. 28: Valemount RCMP were called to the Best Western in Valemount for a report of a fight in the lounge area. Upon arrival police identified two males who were involved, and had since returned to their rooms. No charges are being pursued in this matter and it is believed alcohol was a contributing factor.

DISTRACTED DRIVING

If drivers need to make a phone call on a cellular phone or check email, they are advised to use a hands-free device, or pull their vehicle over.

The RCMP conducts enforcement blitzes for distracted driving year round. That’s because distracted driving is one of the top dangerous driving behaviours in BC. During enforcement checks police look for any driver behaviour that takes their attention from the road.

That includes: texting while driving, talking on a hand-held cell phone while driving, putting on makeup while driving, and reading a newspaper or book while driving.

A driver found using a hand-held electronic device while driving in BC may face $543 in financial penalties for a first offence. That increases to $888 for a second offence, and penalties keep increasing each offence.