Awesome community submissions! February 23, 2017 The Goat News and Views, Photo Galleries 0 Dylan Cuming shreds Crystal Ridge on Sunday, February 12th. Despite reports of 25 to 40 people skiing there on Saturday, there was still room for some epic (if slightly crusty) turns on Sunday. / ANDRU MCCRACKEN Violet Crowley accompanied her dad John during a recent performance at the Legion. / BOB HOSKINS