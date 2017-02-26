by MONICA MARCU

McBride enjoyed its 5th annual Snofest last weekend.

Organized and co-hosted by the McBride Youth Committee and the Healthier Communities Committee, Snofest brought people together to enjoy winter activities and spend time together as a community in order to promote healthy activities, according to Peter Doukakis, executive director of the Robson Valley Support Society.

The hosts offered refreshments, snow golf at Kolida Park, while free

horse and wagon rides to the Robson Valley Recreation Centre were being offered for free skating.

At the Robson Valley Community Centre were displays, presentations, pickle ball and carpet bowling.

Bill Clarke Park played host to snowshoeing and cross-country skiing, while street hockey happened on Main Street, too.