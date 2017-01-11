Province approves Trans Mountain

by EVAN MATTHEWS

The Ministry of Environment and the Ministry of Natural Gas Development have issued an environmental assessment certificate to Trans Mountain Pipeline ULC for the B.C. portion of the Trans Mountain Expansion project.

Kinder Morgan’s Trans Mountain Pipeline, which is an interprovincial pipeline roughly 987 KM long, essentially runs from Edmonton, Alberta to Burnaby, B.C.

Environment Minister Mary Polak and Natural Gas Development Minister Rich Coleman have acknowledged that the National Energy Board (NEB) has the primary responsibility for ensuring Kinder Morgan develops, constructs and operates the project in a manner that is safe and secure, and protects people, property and the environment.

The Provincially issued environmental assessment certificate’s 37 conditions are in addition to and designed to supplement the 157 conditions required federally by the NEB, according to the B.C. Government.

The additional conditions respond to concerns raised by Indigenous groups during consultation undertaken for the project, according to the Provincial Government, and they address key areas of provincial jurisdiction and interest, such as vegetation and wildlife, parks and protected areas, greenhouse gas emissions and terrestrial and marine spills.

Key conditions added by the Provincial Government include:

Further consultations with Indigenous groups and provincial agencies when developing and implementing relevant plans and programs required by the NEB

Development of offset plans for wildlife species at risk and a grizzly bear mitigation and monitoring plan for all impacted grizzly populations

Preparation and implementation of a worker accommodation strategy describing potential environmental and socio-economic impacts of construction camps on Indigenous groups

Preparation of offset plans for any impacted provincial parks, protected areas and recreation areas

Kinder Morgan must conduct a research program regarding the behaviour and cleanup of heavy oils spilled in freshwater and marine aquatic environments to provide Trans Mountain and spill responders with improved information on how to effectively respond to spills

An increase to Trans Mountain’s emergency preparedness and response exercise and training programs

Providing Indigenous groups the opportunity to participate in construction on post-construction monitoring

The Environmental Assessment Office will coordinate compliance management efforts with the NEB and other government agencies to ensure the office is satisfied and certificate conditions are met throughout the life of the project.

Ministers were required to render a decision on the project in keeping with a January 2016 B.C. Supreme Court decision that found although the Province could rely on the NEB process and assessment report — through its agreement with the NEB — a decision under the B.C.’s Environmental Assessment Act was also required.