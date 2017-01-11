Difficult holiday driving

In an effort to better keep the community informed the Robson Valley Regional RCMP will be providing weekly press releases to the local papers. The list is not inclusive of all calls of service the local RCMP detachments receive, but provides a cross section of what is happening in the Robson Valley.

The holiday season is over, and it was an eventful one on Robson Valley highways. From Dec. 20-Jan. 8, the Valemount and McBride RCMP investigated 41 reported collisions on Highway 5 and Highway 16. Motorists are reminded to reduce speed during snow and ice conditions.

Dec. 20: McBride RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Main St and detected an odour of marijuana. The driver of the vehicle was arrested and marijuana was found in the vehicle. The driver was issued a 24-hour driving prohibition and the vehicle was towed.

Dec. 23: A man driving an orange Dodge lost control and entered a ditch on Highway 16. A tow was called and the vehicle pulled out and taken to a local shop. An argument ensued when the driver of the Dodge refused to pay a portion of the outstanding bill. Police were called and attended but the dispute was resolved and the driver left before police could speak further with him. A short time later the same orange Dodge was stopped by another member of the Valemount RCMP and subsequently arrested on a provincial wide warrant. The vehicle was again towed and impounded to be released at a later date to the registered owner.

Dec. 28: Valemount RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Highway 16 near Moose Lake with a Honda Civic. While stopped with the Honda, a Dodge Ram was observed approaching westbound and lost control on the icy roads. The Dodge began to spin on the roadway and slide toward the police vehicle. The Dodge Ram then spun into the westbound ditch at the last moment avoiding a collision with the Honda and the police vehicle. The driver of the Dodge Ram was issued a warning for speeding relative to conditions, and required a tow. There were multiple collisions and rollover incidents in the Moose Lake area the same day.

Dec. 29: A married couple was travelling northbound on Highway 5 in separate vehicles when they became separated. Valemount RCMP were contacted to assist with locating the man`s wife, who he had thought was following him, but disappeared. Police conducted patrols and Lakes District Maintenance (LDM) drivers who were also on the road provided assistance, too. The wife was located a short time later having stopped in Blue River unbeknownst to her husband.

Dec. 31: Valemount RCMP received a report of a suspicious vehicle driving around the village. Police conducted patrols but were unable to locate the described vehicle. If you witness suspicious activity please call police.

Jan. 6: McBride RCMP attended a report of a break and enter to a building on the Walker Creek Forest Service Road. An investigation into this matter is continuing and anyone with information is asked to contact the McBride RCMP or Crimestoppers 1-800-222-8477.