Dangerous situation for backcountry users: Avalanche Canada

by EVAN MATTHEWS

Avalanche Canada is warning backcountry users of the heightened avalanche risk over the next few days.

The warning from Avalanche Canada starts on Friday, Jan. 20 and extends to Monday, Jan. 23, according to Communications Director, Mary Clayton.

The recent warm temperatures and new snow have resulted in a dense ‘slab’ layer, which is resting on a very weak base, according to Avalanche Canada, and the combination of factors results in a snowpack that is unstable, making it very easy for riders to trigger large avalanches.

The warning applies to the North Rockies, the northern section of the Cariboos, and the northern tip of the North Columbia Region.

“It was unusually cold and dry in the region through December and early January, giving the area a very thin and weak snowpack,” explains James Floyer, forecasting program supervisor for Avalanche Canada.

“We have been anticipating this problem for a while and now it’s here. This week’s warmer temperatures and new snow have created a very dangerous situation for backcountry users.

“This problem can be managed through good terrain choices,” adds Floyer.

“Human triggered avalanches will be likely this region. With these conditions, it’s vital that riders make conservative choices in their riding,” he says.

In addition to not riding alone, Avalanche Canada is advising everyone in backcountry parties to have an avalanche transceiver, probe and shovel, while a two-day Avalanche Skills Training 1 course is the minimum training recommendations for travelling and riding in avalanche terrain.

For current conditions, visit www.avalanche.ca.