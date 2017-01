The Ministry of Environment has issued air quality advisory for Valemount. Fine particulate matter (PM2.5) concentrations are elevated and are expected to remain so for the next 24 – 48 hours, with increased concentrations overnight, the Ministry advisory reads.

BC’s Air Quality website shows 24-hour readings for 2.5 particulate matter at 146.3 micrograms per cubic metre. The B.C. Air Quality Objective for PM2.5 (24 hour average) is 25 µg/m3

Current readings: