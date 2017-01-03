Weather causes water main break in McBride

by EVAN MATTHEWS

A water main break in McBride required B.C. Hydro’s help to fix because of where it happened.

The water main break occurred on 2nd Avenue, near the old IGA building, according to the Village.

The break, according to the Village, can be attributed to the extreme cold the Valley experienced.

“The cause of the break was unseasonably cold temperatures, which drove frost into the ground, causing the main to break,” says Mayor Loranne Martin.

The break occurred between two hydro poles on 2nd Avenue, she says, and due to location, B.C. Hydro was called in with special equipment.

“The poles had to be secured while crews worked,” says Martin. “We were on standby overnight until Hydro arrived the day after the break happened.”

“I imagine there will be a cost, but we build instances like this one into the budget,” — Mayor of McBride, Loranne Martin

Once B.C. Hydro arrived on scene, they were able to isolate the break and fix it without any additional issues.

Water was not cut off to any businesses or residents, according to Martin, as the Village was fortunate in that sense, she says.

The cost associated with the fix has not yet been determined, according to Martin.

“I imagine there will be a cost, but we build instances like this one into the budget,” says Martin, noting this fix isn’t out of the ordinary, and financially everything should be normal.