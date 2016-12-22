Major crash on Highway 16

by EVAN MATTHEWS

A collision involving a semi-truck and a pickup truck caused Highway 16, near Mount Robson, to close in both directions.

As of roughly 4 PM, DriveBC has updated the road condition from closed to now having a single alternating lane open.

Valemount RCMP received a report of a semi-tractor trailer collision with a passenger vehicle on Highway 16 near Mount Robson around 1 PM. The semi travelling westbound lost control, causing a pickup truck travelling eastbound to collide with the trailer portion of the semi, according to RCMP.

The sole occupant and driver of the pickup truck suffered injuries, according to RCMP, and was extracted from the vehicle by Valemount Highway Rescue.

The driver of the semi-truck wasn’t injured, RCMP say.

Highway 16 was closed in both directions for about two and a half hours to permit emergency services to render assistance, complete an investigation, and safely remove the vehicles from the roadway.