Derailment cause found: CN

by EVAN MATTHEWS

CN has found the cause of the Nov. 15 derailment near Dunster.

Sixteen cars on a westbound coal train derailed after a sudden erosion of soil under the roadbed, according to CN spokesperson, Kate Fenske, which caused CN to shut down the entire line for the day.

The roadbed has since been rebuilt and strengthened, she says, which she calls a standard procedure.

There were no injuries and no dangerous goods involved in the wreck, according to CN, though a stream was adjacent to the derailment site.

CN environmental crews were on site swiftly to begin removing coal spilled from the cars, Fenske says, and silt fences were placed in the stream to prevent coal from moving.

Currently, no environmental concerns relating to crash exist, she says.

The derailment happened roughly five kilometers northwest of the Dunster General Store, immediately beside Raush Valley Road, a few hundred metres from the Fraser River.

The derailment occurred sometime before 3 AM, as some locals woke up to noises of CN employees on site to repair the tracks.