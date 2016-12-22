Lighting the Community Christmas Tree

Photos by Evan Matthews

A choir of children sang carols before, during and after the Community Christmas Tree was lit.

 

The 30-foot balsalm sits on the corner of 5th and Dogwood, just inside the grounds of Centennial Park.
Santa was chosen to officially light the tree by pulling a specially designed lever, though it took him two tries!
