Lighting the Community Christmas Tree December 19, 2016 The Goat Community, Editor's Pick, Photo Galleries 0 Photos by Evan Matthews A choir of children sang carols before, during and after the Community Christmas Tree was lit. The 30-foot balsalm sits on the corner of 5th and Dogwood, just inside the grounds of Centennial Park. Santa was chosen to officially light the tree by pulling a specially designed lever, though it took him two tries!