Telus taking unfair advantage

I don’t know how many other people are fed up with Telus internet, but I imagine there are a few.

The ultra-slow speed we receive is bad enough, but this week I received an email from Telus informing me I had just about used up my allotted monthly data, and would be charged extra if I exceeded it.

I couldn’t believe it. I only use one Laptop and two cellphones. I do standard emails and Facebook. What would happen if I were a gamer?

I am pretty sure Telus knows what an average user would use in data. I imagine they can easily lower the bar so as to collect their extra bounty.

I pay upwards of $76.00 per month. Service in Edmonton is advertised at $50.00 for internet and Telus TV. What’s wrong with this picture? Price gouging!

Taking advantage of us because they are the only provider. Telus… The prettiest ads on TV and the worst service.

Bob Hoskins

Valemount, B.C.